Only clear, see-through bags will be permitted at Saturday’s Ariana Grande concert in Vancouver, in what Rogers Arena calls a strict temporary change in its bag policy.

Fans are allowed one bag only. They must be 100 per cent transparent and no bigger than 12 by 6 inches.

"Rogers Arena will admit absolutely no bags that are not 100% clear," organizers said in an online statement.

Grande, on her Sweetener World Tour, has been speaking candidly about suffering from depression and PTSD since a suicide bomber blew himself up at her Manchester concert on May 22, 2017. Twenty-three people, including the bomber were killed.

"Concertgoers are asked to plan ahead by leaving any unnecessary bags or items at home," advised Roger Arena officials.

Anyone with medical items will be granted access following a thorough inspection.