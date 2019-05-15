

CTV News Vancouver





A man has been arrested after allegedly making online death threats directed at Kelowna's mayor.

Kelowna RCMP say the suspect, a 52-year-old local man, faces potential criminal charges.

"He was released on strict conditions and is expected to appear in Court on June 24, 2019," Mounties said in a release.

Mayor Colin Basran said he saw the comment – made on Facebook – Tuesday night, and it drove him to tears.

"Online comments made by one of our residents yesterday, encouraging violence is where we draw the line," Basran said. "By ignoring the comment and not saying anything, to me, would just be condoning this type of behaviour."

The comments were made in the wake of a vote on a controversial six-storey development in the city.