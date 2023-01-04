Online speed dating event aims to pair pregnant people and doulas in B.C. Lower Mainland

A speed dating night designed to match expectant parents with doulas is scheduled to take place in Vancouver next week.

Since hosting the first “Speed Dating with Doulas” night last spring, the local company Dancing Star Birth has organized multiple sold-out events, according to owner Morag Hastings.

“Speed dating is not a new concept…What we are doing differently is hosting the event online which is much more accessible and convenient,”

said Hasting, who is also a doula and birth photographer. “The families that joined were so grateful for getting an opportunity to meet so many doulas in a short time.”

One spot is still available for the upcoming Jan. 12 event, while the next speed dating with doulas is scheduled for Feb. 17. Taking part in the speed dating doula experience is free, with up to 10 families and six doulas participating at each event.

According to the Doula Services Association of B.C., “a doula is a trained professional who supports families throughout the perinatal period.”

During the labour and delivery, doulas “will help with comfort measures, normalize the sensations and can encourage communication with the health team,” DSA B.C. wrote on its website.

Doula’s aren’t covered by the B.C. Medical Services plan and charge between $950 $1,200 for an average contract, says the association.

Although doulas don’t play a medical role, Hastings says they are valuable because they support every kind of birth—Caesarian or natural, at home or in hospital.

“I hope this year we can connect more families to doulas in our community. This way people will have the one-to-one support as they move through their birthing journey,” she said.