The City of Richmond has launched a new database that allows residents to easily access information about what is talked about at city hall.

According to the city's website, the tool features nearly 12,000 entries spanning almost two decades with information from open council meetings, public hearings and standing committee meetings.

Users will be able to search the database by keyword, date or topic. Richmond said the public will also be able to access details on specific items or get full sets of minutes as well as save, email or print search results.

Records contained in the tool start in 2000 and will be "regularly" updated, the city said.

"The database supports Richmond City Council’s long-standing commitment to ensuring an open and transparent government with information that is easily accessible," the city said on its website.

"Later on this year, another initiative will be launched that will allow users to view a summary from council minutes which will focus on how each council member voted."

The database is available through the city's website.