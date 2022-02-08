Online child sexual exploitation up 37% in Canada, experts warn

VANCOUVER -

The amount of young people spending time behind a screen has shot up dramatically during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and that has led to a 37 per cent increase in the online sexual exploitation of youth, according to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

Noni Classen, director of the CCCP, joined CTV Morning Live to discuss the startling increase as part of Safer Internet Day being marked on Tuesday.

"We are concerned...as we're seeing this exponential increase in reports coming into us over the pandemic and specifically in the last year of kids who are experiencing online sexual exploitation and sextortion," said Classen.

Classen said online sexual exploitation typically involves unsolicited sexual conversations and images being sent to victims.

"The tactics that are being used are quite aggressive and persistent, so it's harder for them to stop the contact," said Classen.

According to Vancouver police, there's been a sharp increase in the number of internet child exploitation cases over the past four years.

In an email to CTV News Vancouver, police said there were 570 cases of online child exploitation in the city alone in 2021, up from 506 in 2020, 376 in 2019 and 77 in 2018.

"Youth today are facing some of the greatest risks to their safety online," said Const. Tania Visintin. "It's crucial to educate them about those risks if they're going to protect themselves."

Classen said if a parent or guardian suspects their child might be a victim of online sexual exploitation, to immediately intervene as these cases can have traumatic impacts on kids.

"We're hearing from youth that part of the reason they're not telling anybody what they're experiencing is because they feel it has somewhat been normalized in some capacity among peers," she added.

"This is really something we're urging parents to become more aware about, is the online sexual violence kids are experiencing and the level of aggressive tactics that are being used to specifically target you online."

Classen suggests reporting cases of online sexual exploitation to law enforcement or through their Cyber Tip website (link).

"There's resources we have online to help them have conversations with their kids," said Classen.

Visintin also suggested that parents have an open conversation with their children about online safety.

"Parents or guardians should talk openly about their own digital media and internet use and encourage young people in their lives to do the same," said Visintin.

"This will help youth feel like they can talk to you if they have a bad experience online."