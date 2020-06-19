VANCOUVER -- COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have put an end to large gatherings for now, but the City of Vancouver is encouraging residents to attend an online celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day this Sunday.

The Carnegie Community Centre will be hosting an online celebration via Zoom instead of the usual in-person events.

The online event will include musical performances, a virtual tour of the Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art, a smudge and storytelling event and Indigenous artist talks from the Museum of Anthropology.

The city has also compiled a list of resources to help residents celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day at home.

Those resources include collections of films by Indigenous filmmakers like Alanis Obomsawin and Kamala Todd, the Vancouver Public Library’s list of must-read Indigenous books, virtual tours of Indigenous galleries and interpretive exhibits, and Indigenous podcasts on art, culture, history, and contemporary issues