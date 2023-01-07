Ongoing war hangs over Ukrainian Christmas celebrations in Metro Vancouver

British Columbians with Ukrainian roots and newcomers who fled the war and have recently settled in Metro Vancouver came together to celebrate Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.

Valaria van den Broek helped organize a Ukrainian Christmas event at Newlands Golf and Country Club in Langley. Displaced Ukrainians were invited to enjoy brunch and entertainment, while Santa posed for photos and gave donated gifts to little ones.

“We really wanted to make it special for new Ukrainians coming here to Canada," said van den Broek. "Whether they are just here for a little bit or they decide to stay here in Canada and make it their permanent home, we want to make sure everyone has ties and everyone is taken care of and feels like part of the community.”

She acknowledges it’s difficult for some Ukrainian newcomers to mark the holiday while so many of their loved ones remain in the war zone.

“We’ve all got mixed feelings. We don’t want to celebrate because we are concerned about our family and friends back home in Ukraine. But they are fighting for us to be able to do this, so we need to support them and send them love and light so we have victory over Russia,” van den Broek said.

At Kozak Bakery in East Vancouver, owner Sergiy Kuznietsov agrees some Ukrainians are in no mood to celebrate this year.

“You feel guilty celebrating things and getting together and having fun when you know so many boys are there fighting the war, being in the cold trenches. They are risking their lives every day,” Kuznietsov said, adding some Ukrainians have started marking Christmas on Dec. 25, because they associate the Jan. 7 holiday with Russia.

“Now, because of the war, Ukrainians try to separate themselves as much as possible from Russia, from Russian church, from anything that has anything to do with Russia, including the holidays, which is obviously understandable,” he said.

Kuznietsov believes new Ukrainians will eventually start to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25.

"For now, I guess we are in a good place to celebrate it twice, and to have options for those who are ready to celebrate it on the 25th, and those who’re not ready to celebrate on the seventh,” he said.

Van den Broek said her family has always celebrated both days, and hopes Ukrainian newcomers can as well.

“It’s part of what being in Canada is, celebrating our cultures and coming together and taking care of each other,” she said. "I think its super important to make sure everyone feels at home here.”