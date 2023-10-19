One year away from provincial election, B.C. Conservatives have strong showing in the polls

Exactly one year out from a provincial election, the Conservative Party of B.C. is riding high in the polls.

“We’re not shooting to be opposition, we’re shooting to be government,” said Conservative MLA Bruce Banman Thursday.

The latest poll from Angus Reid shows the NDP with a comfortable lead of 43 per cent voter intent, followed by the BC United at 22 per cent and B.C. Conservatives at 21 per cent in a tight race for second. The Green Party of B.C. was in fourth place with 12 per cent of the support.

Hamish Telford, a political scientist at the University of the Fraser Valley, says the polling may reflect some folks conflating the provincial Conservatives with the federal Conservatives, who are riding high in the polls along with their leader, Pierre Poilievre.

“Perhaps because of a certain amount of voter confusion as to who this party is,” said Telford. “That sort of Pierre Poilievre tide has lifted the fortunes of the B.C. Conservative Party.”

At the same time, BC United and its leader Kevin Falcon acknowledge they’ve struggled so far to rebrand the party formerly known as the Liberals.

Falcon claims his party will pull ahead as the right-of-centre party of choice once campaigning begins in earnest.

“People are going to look at them and say frankly that’s not representative of the British Columbia I want, they’re not ready for prime time,” he said.

Despite the relative popularity of the NDP and Premier Eby, who has an approval rating of 51 per cent in the poll—the same poll also shows the government is not well reviewed when it comes to handling the big issues of the day: healthcare, cost of living and housing.

In fact, as many as 82 per cent of those surveyed say the NDP government is performing poorly when it comes to housing.

“(It’s) an opportunity for another party to step in here and say the government isn’t keeping up its end of the bargain and we can do a better job,” said Dave Korzinski, research director of the Angus Reid Institute.

There are 365 days for the other parties to woo voters with that pitch.