

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver Fire and Rescue crews treated and released one person early Wednesday afternoon during a hazardous materials incident in downtown Vancouver.

The fire service tweeted just before 11:45 a.m. that two suites in a building in the 500 block of Howe Street were evacuated after a “unknown noxious odour” was reported.

Nearly 45 minutes later, people were allowed back in.

“Units being released, roads reopened and suites safe to occupy,” the fire service reported via Twitter shortly after 12:20 p.m.

The Hazardous Materials Team is investigating and will collect air samples for analysis.

Dunsmuir Street was closed to traffic from Howe to Hornby, but has since reopened according to the city’s fire and rescue service:

"Thank you for your patience during the traffic disruption!"