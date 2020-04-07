BURNABY, B.C. -- At least one person has been taken to hospital after a driver crashed a silver Honda Civic into a tree and rolled over in Burnaby, B.C.

The crash happened on a Smith Avenue and Lister Street, just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

It is unclear what caused the collision, but a woman was taken into hospital. A tree was also knocked over as a result of the collision.

The vehicle was towed away and members of the Burnaby RCMP are investigating. CTV News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.