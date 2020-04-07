One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Burnaby
Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020 7:59AM PDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 7, 2020 8:06AM PDT
The scene of a collision in Burnaby, B.C., is pictured Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)
BURNABY, B.C. -- At least one person has been taken to hospital after a driver crashed a silver Honda Civic into a tree and rolled over in Burnaby, B.C.
The crash happened on a Smith Avenue and Lister Street, just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
It is unclear what caused the collision, but a woman was taken into hospital. A tree was also knocked over as a result of the collision.
The vehicle was towed away and members of the Burnaby RCMP are investigating. CTV News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.