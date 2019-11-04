

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Vancouver police are investigating a stabbing near International Village.

Sgt. Aaron Roed said police responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. on Monday evening, and one person has been taken into custody.

"One person has been stabbed and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries," he said. Roed said police will not be releasing any more information about the victim or the person taken into custody at this time.

People in the area are reporting access to the mall has been blocked and that part of Keefer near Abbott Street has been closed.

Police say there is no threat to the public and are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.