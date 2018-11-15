One person hospitalized in Surrey stabbing
Mounties respond to a stabbing that left one person in hospital early Thursday morning in Surrey.
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 9:46AM PST
There was a heavy police presence in Surrey early Thursday morning following a stabbing that put one person in hospital.
First responders found the victim after being called to the area of Fraser Highway and 152 Street at around 12:15 a.m.
The victim was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital, but the extent of their injuries hasn't been confirmed.