

CTV Vancouver





Authorities have found a body while responding to a house fire on Musqueam First Nation, according to Vancouver police.

The fire broke out in a home on the 4100-block of Tytahun Crescent near Southwest Marine Drive Friday morning.

Shortly after crews arrived on scene, the blaze was upgraded to a second-alarm fire, triggering a large response from crews.

Officials will not say whether the victim was a man or woman.

A cat and dog were rescued while another cat perished in the fire.

Vancouver police were called to the scene to help determine if the fire is suspicious. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More to come…