Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Surrey, B.C. Monday morning.

In a statement issued later in the day, the RCMP said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14600 block of Southview Drive at around 11:45 a.m.

Once they got there, police found an adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Despite all attempts to revive the individual they succumbed to their injuries," police said.

Few details have been provided, but the area was cordoned off and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to take over the case.

Police gathering evidence and would like to speak to anyone who knows anything that could advance the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT's information line at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).