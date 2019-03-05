

CTV Vancouver





One of the two police officers injured in Monday's hit-and-run in Burnaby has been released from hospital, as authorities urged the driver involved in the collision to turn themselves in.

The officer has been identified as Cpl. Aaron Courtney, a member of the Abbotsford Police Department and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service with 15 years' policing experience.

On Tuesday, the department confirmed Courtney is "now at home recovering with his family and friends."

Abbotsford police said the incident has left the policing community shaken.

"This was an extremely serious collision, which could have resulted in significant injury or the death of these officers. However, we are relieved that the prognosis for both officers appears to be positive," the department said in a news release.

Courtney and an unnamed RCMP officer were on foot when a driver allegedly slammed into them on North Fraser Way, leaving them injured at the scene.

The RCMP officer, who is also part of the Police Dog Service, remains in treatment in hospital and is expected to survive.

"He sustained quite serious injuries," says Cpl. Michael Kalanj. "He has a long road to recovery."

Kalanj admits the incident has struck a nerve in the police force, but said it could have happened just as easily to anyone else.

He urged the suspect to turn themselves in to police.

"I have great confidence in our investigators and I believe we will find the person responsible. I would ask you to come forward now," he said.

Police still do not have a suspect description of the driver, who was potentially impaired at the time. Authorities said they received a report of a possibly impaired driver in the area before the crash.

They are asking for surveillance video from businesses in the area, particularly footage that gives officers a distinct look at the windshield to help them get a photo out.

The car involved in the crash had been reported stolen to New Westminster police on Monday, said Kalanj, and police have spoken to the registered owner of the vehicle.