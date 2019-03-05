

CTV Vancouver





One of the two police officers injured in Monday's hit-and-run in Burnaby has been released from hospital as authorities continue searching for the driver involved in the collision.

The officer has been identified as Cpl. Aaron Courtney, a member of the Abbotsford Police Department and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service who has 15 years' policing experience.

On Tuesday, the department confirmed Courtney is "now at home recovering with his family and friends."

Courtney and an unnamed RCMP officer who is also in the Police Dog Service were on foot when a driver allegedly slammed into them on North Fraser Way and left them injured at the scene.

The other officer remains in treatment in hospital, but is expected to survive.

Abbotsford police said the incident has left the policing community shaken.

"This was an extremely serious collision, which could have resulted in significant injury or the death of these officers. However, we are relieved that the prognosis for both officers appears to be positive," the department said in a news release.

Police still do not have a suspect description of the driver, who was potentially impaired at the time. Authorities said they received a report of a possibly impaired driver in the area before the crash.

They have already recovered the car involved in the crash, which was reported stolen.