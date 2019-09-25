

The Canadian Press





The Surrey Fire Service says one of the province's first female firefighters is retiring after 27 years on the job.

Nancy Innes saw a recruitment flyer in 1992 when she was playing and coaching basketball at Simon Fraser University.

The fire service says at the time, there were no full-time female firefighters in the Metro Vancouver area and Innes became the first of two women to join full time on Sept. 14 of 1992.

Fire Chief Larry Thomas commended Innes as a pioneer in the Surrey service, which now has 40 women in its uniformed ranks in roles ranging from frontline firefighting and dispatch to assistant fire chief.