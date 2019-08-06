

Jordan Jiang , CTV News Vancouver





One man has been killed after his Dodge pickup truck rolled over multiple times and crashed into a tree Monday night, officials say.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at 104 Avenue near 156 Street. When the Surrey Fire Service arrived they found "one lone occupant that was pinned in the vehicle and the call upon dispatch was upgraded to a rescue" said Spiro Pegios, Battalion Chief.

"It's horrific, it's not something you see every day," said Ross Grishin who witnessed the aftermath of the collision.

The truck was rolled over on its side and had crashed into a tree. There was an initial report that "stated that the vehicle was into a house and on fire, that wasn’t the case; the vehicle was up against the tree," said Pegios

"Our crews proceeded and tried to do a extrication, and the occupant was pinned in such a manner against the tree which made it quite complicated," Pegios said.

BC Emergency Health Services was on scene and found the man was deceased, according to Pegios.

There were concerns that there may have been other occupants in the vehicle, but fire crews searched the area along with a police K-9 unit and did not locate any other victims of the crash.

Once Surrey RCMP finishes their part of the investigation, the body of the deceased will need to be extricated, which could affect the tree's stability.

"At this point in time it looks like the tree will miss the house, we’ve moved some vehicles out of the way in case that happens." said Pegios.

Surrey RCMP shut down 104 Avenue from 156 to 160 streets, and a cause of the accident has not been determined.

