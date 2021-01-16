Advertisement
One man arrested after police respond to reports of shooting in Coquitlam home
VANCOUVER -- Reports of shooting in Coquitlam led to the arrest of a man early Saturday morning, but RCMP have released no details.
The shooting is alleged to have happened in a high rise on Foster Avenue near Whiting Way.
Emergency response teams were observed entering the building early in the morning and residents were evacuated.
Around 3 a.m. a man was seen arrested by police and three officers escorted him away and into custody.
The man arrested was wearing sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt, and had a short dark beard. Police have not said whether the man they arrested was involved.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Correction:
Note: This story has been updated from a previous version that mistakenly said the incident had happened on Friday morning.