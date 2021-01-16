VANCOUVER -- Reports of shooting in Coquitlam led to the arrest of a man early Saturday morning, but RCMP have released no details.

The shooting is alleged to have happened in a high rise on Foster Avenue near Whiting Way.

Emergency response teams were observed entering the building early in the morning and residents were evacuated.

Around 3 a.m. a man was seen arrested by police and three officers escorted him away and into custody.

The man arrested was wearing sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt, and had a short dark beard. Police have not said whether the man they arrested was involved.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.