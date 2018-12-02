One lane reopens on Highway 99 near Whistler
CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 1:16PM PST
Last Updated Sunday, December 2, 2018 1:50PM PST
Drive BC is reporting the Sea-to-Sky Highway was shut down in both directions because of a vehicle incident.
It says the incident happened between Alice Lake Road and Daisy Lake Road, which is 10 km south of Whistler.
Around 1:45 p.m., one lane of single alternating traffic was re-opened, causing congestion in the area.
It's estimated the road will fully reopen atl 6 p.m.
No detours are available.
