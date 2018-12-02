

CTV Vancouver





Drive BC is reporting the Sea-to-Sky Highway was shut down in both directions because of a vehicle incident.

It says the incident happened between Alice Lake Road and Daisy Lake Road, which is 10 km south of Whistler.

Around 1:45 p.m., one lane of single alternating traffic was re-opened, causing congestion in the area.

It's estimated the road will fully reopen atl 6 p.m.

No detours are available.