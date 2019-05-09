

When it comes to coffee, everyone has their preferences – and a lot of British Columbians prefer not to drink the coffee at Tim Hortons.

That's according to a new survey from Research Co., which found 20 per cent of residents who go out for coffee would "never" visit the popular franchise for a cup.

Some regions were less likely than others to shun Tim Hortons, however. Just 16 per cent of Vancouver Island coffee drinkers said they would avoid a cup of Tim's, compared to 27 per cent of northern B.C. residents.

Pollsters also found older residents less picky about Tim Hortons coffee than Millennials. A full quarter of respondents aged 18-34 said "never" to Tim Hortons, while only 13 per cent of those ages 55 and up did.

Starbucks didn't fare much better in the survey, with 18 per cent of people saying they wouldn't buy a cup from the U.S.-based coffeehouse chain, which reportedly has more than 300 locations across the province.

Eleven per cent of respondents said they wouldn't go to a Second Cup, while 34 said they wouldn't rule out going to any particular coffee shop.

Unfortunately, while many British Columbians fancy themselves environmentally conscious, fewer than half of them consistently bring a reusable travel mug when they go out for coffee, according to the poll.

Forty-three per cent said they bring one "all the time" or "most of the time," while 22 per cent said they have a few times and 34 per cent said they never have.

Almost three in 10 northern B.C. residents said they always do, compared to just 11 per cent of coffee drinkers in the Fraser Valley.

The Research Co. survey was conducted online from May 2 to May 5 among 800 B.C. adults. Polls of that size have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.