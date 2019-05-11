One dead, two hurt after 'violent struggle' in Vancouver Island home
CTV News Vancouver
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 11:58AM PDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 11, 2019 1:14PM PDT
Central Saanich Police are investigating a homicide after receiving reports of a disturbance inside a Brentwood Bay home.
Authorities were called to a home in the 7200 block of Meadow Lark Lane at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Once officers arrived inside the home, they found "signs of a violent struggle" and the body of one person. Police said two others were also found with serious injuries.
A man has been arrested and police do not believe this was a random incident.
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called and leading the investigation.