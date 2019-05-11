One dead, one injured in alleged hit and run in Prince George, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 12:59PM PDT
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Police are looking for a suspect following an alleged hit and run that killed one man who was using a wheelchair and seriously injured a cyclist in Prince George, B.C.
The RCMP say in a news release that an officer on patrol came across what appeared to be a collision scene just after midnight Saturday morning.
The officer found two injured men and a “severely damaged” electric powered wheelchair and bicycle.
The 48-year-old man died of his injuries in hospital.
The 56-year-old cyclist is recovering in hospital and expected to survive.
Officers believe the suspect's vehicle is a dark-coloured 2012 or 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee that would have extensive damage to its passenger side.