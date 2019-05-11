

The Canadian Press





PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Police are looking for a suspect following an alleged hit and run that killed one man who was using a wheelchair and seriously injured a cyclist in Prince George, B.C.

The RCMP say in a news release that an officer on patrol came across what appeared to be a collision scene just after midnight Saturday morning.

The officer found two injured men and a “severely damaged” electric powered wheelchair and bicycle.

The 48-year-old man died of his injuries in hospital.

The 56-year-old cyclist is recovering in hospital and expected to survive.

Officers believe the suspect's vehicle is a dark-coloured 2012 or 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee that would have extensive damage to its passenger side.