VANCOUVER -- Homicide detectives have been called to investigate after a man was shot and killed outside the main terminal at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Sunday afternoon.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the fatal shooting in a tweet and promised more information later in the evening.

In its own tweet, Richmond RCMP said officers intercepted the getaway vehicle and were shot at. No officers were injured, but the suspects were not arrested, police said.

A spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Services said bicycle paramedics at the airport responded to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. Two ambulances were also dispatched to the airport after the shooting, but no one was taken to hospital, according to EHS.

A large swath of the airport's departures level was behind police tape Sunday afternoon, and screens had been set up to block the public from viewing the apparent scene of the shooting.

Police seemed to be focusing their attention on a white Mercedes left at the curb outside the airport as they investigated at the scene. Luggage could be seen outside the vehicle, and as many as 20 orange cones had been set up nearby, apparently as evidence markers.

As they searched for suspects, police ordered a lockdown of "access points" to the area, prompting the closure of multiple Canada Line stations and several main roads into the city where the airport is located.

⚠️ Major bridges and routes in the vicinity of #RichmondBC currently blocked in both directions due to an ongoing police incident. Assessment in progress, expect major delays in and out of Richmond. #MasseyTunnel #AlexFraserBridge #Queensborogh #YVR #DeltaBC #BCHwy99 #BCHwy91⚠️ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 9, 2021

By 4 p.m., roads had reopened and the Canada Line was running to the airport again.

The Vancouver Airport Authority, which operates the airport, said in a statement Sunday night that its thoughts are with those affected by the shooting incident.

"The airport is open and safe for airport workers and those who need to travel," according to the statement. "We recommend all passengers check with their airline on their flight status if travelling today. The safety and security of our employees, community and passengers remains our priority, and we are fully cooperating with RCMP to support the investigation."

Sunday's shooting comes in the midst of escalating violence in the Lower Mainland.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a 19-year-old man was gunned down in a targeted shooting in Burnaby that police say may have been gang-related.

Several other targeted shootings have happened over the last two months, and police have expressed concern about a surge in gang violence.

On Sunday, federal Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair added his voice to the chorus of officials disturbed by the situation in the region.

"Disturbing news from Vancouver Airport this evening," Blair said on Twitter. "My thoughts are with the communities in the Lower Mainland who have been impacted by gun and gang violence far too often, particularly over the last week."