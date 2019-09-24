*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

First responders are on scene in Campbell River where at least one person is dead after a helicopter crashed to the ground

Mounties told CTV News the report came in shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, and have closed off an area near several aircraft hangers near the town’s wharf.

"Spit Road will be closed for an undetermined time as police and fire deal with an ongoing situation," Campbell River RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BC Coroners Service confirmed to CTV News Vancouver Island it had staff en-route to the scene of the crash around 12 p.m.

RCMP officers confirmed there was no risk to the general public and that the road would remain closed for “investigative purposes.”