One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kamloops, RCMP say

A single-vehicle crash in Kamloops early Thursday morning claimed the life of one person, according to Mounties.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said they were called to the 4600 block of Yellowhead Highway around 6 a.m. after receiving reports a vehicle had gone into a ditch near the train tracks.

"Upon arrival, emergency responders located one person who was sadly deceased," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in the release, adding that the victim is believed to have been the vehicle's sole occupant."

Municipal traffic and frontline officers remained on scene as of 8 a.m. Thursday to continue their investigation, and one southbound lane was closed to traffic. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The B.C. Coroners Service has been notified and will be conducting a concurrent investigation, Mounties added.

Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-45297.