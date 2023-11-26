VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • One dead after single-vehicle crash in Chilliwack: RCMP

    The scene of a fatal single-vehicle collision is pictured on Saturday, Nov. 25. The scene of a fatal single-vehicle collision is pictured on Saturday, Nov. 25.

    One person died after their vehicle crashed near Chilliwack Lake Road Saturday night, Mounties said.

    Police said they got the call just before 7 p.m. that a vehicle “had become airborne before crashing roadside.”

    Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics and firefighters, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A section of the road was closed down for a police investigation, but has since reopened to traffic.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News