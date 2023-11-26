One dead after single-vehicle crash in Chilliwack: RCMP

One person died after their vehicle crashed near Chilliwack Lake Road Saturday night, Mounties said.

Police said they got the call just before 7 p.m. that a vehicle “had become airborne before crashing roadside.”

Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics and firefighters, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of the road was closed down for a police investigation, but has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.