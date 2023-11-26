One dead after single-vehicle crash in Chilliwack: RCMP
One person died after their vehicle crashed near Chilliwack Lake Road Saturday night, Mounties said.
Police said they got the call just before 7 p.m. that a vehicle “had become airborne before crashing roadside.”
Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics and firefighters, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
A section of the road was closed down for a police investigation, but has since reopened to traffic.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.
Vancouver Island
-
How dozens of dogs helped a Victoria man overcome adversity and bring a community together
You just might find that although life has unfolded differently than you planned — it’s ended up feeling even better than you could have imagined.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation votes to reclaim authority over child and family services
A Vancouver Island First Nation has voted to reclaim full authority over child and family services for its members.
-
Calgary
-
Investigation underway into structure fire west of Airdrie
An investigation is underway by Airdrie fire investigators after a structure fire off Highway 567 west of Airdrie that took place Saturday night.
-
Man shot in parking lot of Earls restaurant in southeast Calgary late Saturday afternoon
Calgary police are investigating a targeted shooting outside a busy restaurant in the southeast part of the city on Saturday.
-
Ukrainians gather in Calgary to remember Holodomor
The recent horrors in Gaza and Ukraine are hitting home with people recognizing the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
Man arrested, charges laid in killing of Red Deer woman
A 32-year-old Red Deer man has been charged in the death of a 23-year-old woman in Red Deer on Thursday.
-
'A graveyard of children': Hundreds rally in honour of children killed in Israel/Hamas war
Dozens of pairs of children's shoes lined Violet King Henry Plaza Sunday afternoon in honour of the thousands of children who have been killed in Gaza since Israel declared war on Hamas.
Toronto
-
4 GTA teens, 1 woman from Huntsville killed in two-vehicle collision
Four teens from the Greater Toronto Area along with a woman from Huntsville are dead following a two-vehicle collision late Saturday night.
-
Santa Claus Parade takes over downtown Toronto to mark holiday season start
The Santa Claus Parade returned to Toronto on Sunday, marking what many believe to be the true start of the holiday season.
-
Montreal
-
Quebec teachers strike: Staff may be on strike until Christmas, says union vice-president
The over 65,000 teachers in Quebec who began striking on Thursday may continue off the job until Christmas if an agreement isn't reached, according to the union.
-
Lessard-Therrien is the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire
Émilise Lessard-Therrien has been elected the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire.
-
Sexual violence in schools: Quebec youth are tired of waiting for legislation
Quebec's youth are calling on Education Minister Bernard Drainville to move forward quickly with a framework law on sexual violence in schools.
Winnipeg
-
-
Winnipeg woman searching for accidentally donated diplomas
A Winnipeg woman is asking for help after an act of generosity turned into an unexpected loss.
-
Peter Nygard's key to the city revoked
Disgraced Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been stripped of a prestigious honour.
Saskatoon
-
Rush make Sask. lacrosse history in preseason loss to Calgary
The Saskatchewan Rush made provincial lacrosse history Saturday night by hosting the first professional lacrosse game in southern Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. premier signs agreement with Métis Nation-Saskatchewan on firearms safety
The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) signed two agreements with the provincial premier on Saturday, including one that addresses firearms education and permitting.
-
Sask. man arrested for shooting that left woman seriously injured
Saskatchewan RCMP arrested a 25-year-old Montreal Lake man on Saturday in connection with a shooting that left a woman with serious injuries.
Regina
-
Man arrested for robbery after reports of woman screaming, Regina police say
A woman's screams for help led to the arrest of a man for robbery over the weekend in Regina.
-
-
'The house shook': Police cruiser crashes into Regina man's house
A Regina man was in for an interesting awakening after a police cruiser crashed into his house while he was napping on Friday night.
Atlantic
-
Many call on the federal government to find solutions to housing crisis and cost of living
Tent communities have sprung up all over the Halifax-area in the last year, and many people are turning to the government for solutions.
-
Maritime malls doing well despite trend of lower holiday shopping rates in Canada
The crowds weren't what you would call overwhelming, but at the Mayflower Mall in Sydney on Sunday there was a healthy number of early holiday shoppers.
-
RCMP investigating 4 suspected arsons over the weekend in P.E.I.
Queens District RCMP are investigating a number of suspicious fires that happened in P.E.I. over the weekend.
London
-
'Safe and Inclusive environment': Special holiday party for autistic families
It’s a moment Samantha Rivers will never forget. Her autistic son getting his first ever photo with Santa Claus.
-
‘While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping’ Demonstrators bring their message to the mall
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators lined the road in front of Masonville Place, a London shopping centre.
-
One person suffered burns after an explosion and fire in west London
Emergency responders were called to home on Concord Road in London after an explosion and fire was reported.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario NDP seeks to make it illegal for drivers to pass on solid double yellow lines
Chad Belanger was left with a broken neck, ribs, collarbone and sternum, a bruised heart and lungs, a concussion and PTSD following a crash caused by a truck that crossed a solid double yellow line to pass another vehicle in northern Ontario.
-
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
-
Northern Ont. ski resort already opened
Staff at Searchmont Resort north of Sault Ste. Marie have been busy making snow and preparing amenities as eager skiers have been getting ready to hit the slopes once again.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: $140K developer dispute, Cambridge teacher accusations, Hwy. 401 construction
A developer dispute that cost hopeful homeowners $140,000, accusations for a Cambridge teacher, and an update on Hwy. 401 construction round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Saturday evening at Fairview Park Mall.
-
LRT trains paused between Kitchener stations following crash
Grand River Transit ION trains ground to a halt between two Kitchener stations following a crash.