One person is dead after a fatal crash in Langley on Monday afternoon.

Footage from CTV's Chopper 9 shows a sedan with its front caved in on River Road near Armstrong Road.

Two people were in the vehicle, with one dying at the scene.

Langley RCMP did not release the condition of the second person in the vehicle.

Mounties say the road will be closed for hours as officers investigate.

Emergency crews are on scene.