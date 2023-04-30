One dead after Downtown Eastside fire Saturday

One man has died after a fire in the electrical room of the Asian Canadian Benevolent Association building Saturday night, Asst. Chief Keith Stewart of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services tells CTV News.

Firefighters received a call from a bystander about heavy smoke coming from a metal back door of the building at 427 Dunlevy Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

42 firefighters responded to the incident.

The fire was in an electrical room behind the door, where they found a man inside. Firefighters performed CPR, but BC Emergency Health Services pronounced him dead at the scene, Stewart says in an interview.

Drug paraphernalia and a lighter were found in the room. Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services believes the fire was accidental, but the cause is still under investigation.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the man’s cause of death.