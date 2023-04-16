One dead after crashing car into pedestrian bridge in Langley

There was a fatal single-vehicle crash at 200th Street and 68th Avenue in Langley around 4 a.m. Sunday, police say.

The car was driving northbound and went into oncoming traffic before crashing into a pedestrian overpass, Sgt. Chris Manseau with BC RCMP told CTV News.

He writes there was one person in the car, who died at the scene.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News that it was made aware of the collision but did not attend the scene as "police arrived first and cancelled the call for BCEHS support."

A video of the scene shows the car wedged underneath the pedestrian overpass. The body of the car appears extensively burned.

Southbound 200th Street was closed for investigation. The video also shows a minor collision between a car and a TransLink bus where the street closure begins.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is investigating the incident.