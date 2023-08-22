One arrested after Monday homicide in Kelowna: RCMP

Mounties are investigating a homicide that took place in eastern Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood Monday evening.

Kelowna RCMP says it arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Hardie Road in the “late evening hours,” where officers found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“The victim would later succumb to their injuries, which elevated the nature of the offence to homicide,” Mounties wrote in a news release Tuesday.

One person is in custody in relation to the investigation, RCMP said.

Mounties did not provide any further information about the death, other than that it is considered isolated and that there is no risk to public safety.

The Rutland neighbourhood is not subject to any evacuation order or alert related to the Kelowna-area wildfires.