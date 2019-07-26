

Alyse Kotyk , CTV News Vancouver





The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Port Moody has been identified by family as local actor Gabe Khouth.

Khouth, known for his role of Sneezy and Mr. Clark in Once Upon a Time, died on Tuesday. His brother Sam Vincent, who is also a local actor, said in a video posted to Twitter that he went into cardiac arrest while on his motorcycle.

"He went out doing what he loved and he's at peace now," Vincent said in his video.

"He would want you to know this message that the day of the bully, the tyrants, the braggart is fading. To know that your fragility and vulnerability are your greatest gifts and never be afraid to reach out when you're in pain because there will always be a hand there to guide you."

On Tuesday, Port Moody Police closed traffic as a result of the crash and put out a call for dash cam footage from drivers who travelled on Saint Johns Street between Albert and Moody streets.

In another video posted by fellow Once Upon a Time actor Jason Burkart, Vincent encouraged friends and fans to stop by the southwest corner of Queens and Saint Johns streets to put flowers down or leave a message for Khouth.

"Come down and pay tribute if you want," he said. "My brother loved to ride, he loved all of you."

Messages from fellow Once Upon a Time actors have poured in on social media.

"I'm totally saddened by the loss of our good friend Gabe," Burkart, who played Little John wrote. "You will forever be in our hearts and memories. Thanks for all the belly laughs."

Rebecca Mader, who played Zelena, the Wicked Witch of the West, added her condolences to Khouth's family.

"This beautiful soul always put a smile on my face," she wrote on Twitter. "I send all my love to his family."

Khouth was 46.