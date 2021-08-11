VANCOUVER -- The world has slowly been opening up and through the summer more people have been traveling.

Lifestyle and entertainment specialist Brigitte Truong joined CTV Morning Live to share some on-the-go-beauty essentials.

Here were Truongs top four road trip travel essentials:

Schick Intuition: This 2-in-1 product lathers and shaves in one easy step. It also saves room in luggage as their is no need for shave gel.

Baffin Cush and Baffin Cush Booty: CUSH is like a sleeping bag for the feet. It features soft nylon uppers, cozy insulation, elasticized lockable ties and durable nylon bottoms. It is a comfortable companion for plane rides and camping trips by combining indoor comfort with outdoor lifestyle.

Emergen-C: Truong recommended taking a tasty dose of vitamins while traveling. Emergen-C is an easy to dissolve powder that can be used on-the-go.

UNIQLO: The fall and winter collection is now available. UNIQLO features quality design and timeless feel to their pieces. It is a good destination to pick up key travel essentials.

For more details on the top tips from Truong, check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.