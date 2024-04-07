Olympic Village elementary school will open in 2029, province says

VANCOUVER
    An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo. An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo.
    The budget has been finalized for a long-awaited elementary school in Vancouver’s Olympic Village neighbourhood, and there’s an anticipated opening date, the province announced Friday.

    Education Minister Rachna Singh said the new four-storey school will have space for 630 students, and will include a child-care centre. Construction is expected to be complete in time for the 2029 school year.

    The province says it’s contributing “more than” $150 million to the project.

    "Our government is focused on building new and expanded schools in communities that are growing and facing enrolment pressures," Singh said in a news release.

    A site on the southeast end of False Creek, west of Columbia Street near Hinge Park, has been earmarked for the school since 2007. And the BC NDP vowed it would get the school built during its 2020 re-election campaign.

    In addition, the province announced the under-construction Hendry Hudson Elementary in Kitsilano is getting $15 million more in funding for six more classrooms, meaning it will have capacity for 145 additional students, bringing the total to 535 spaces.

    That new school is expected to open in 2025.

    The province says its 2024 budget includes $3.8 billion for school capital projects over the next three years.

