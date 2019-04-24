Olympic moguls skier Andi Naude announces retirement
Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C. jumps during a women's freestyle moguls qualification run at the Phoenix Snow Park at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 3:00PM PDT
VANCOUVER - Canadian moguls skier Andi Naude has announced her retirement.
The 23-year-old from Penticton, B.C., placed sixth in women's moguls at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Naude won 10 World Cup moguls and dual moguls medals, and competed in three world championships, during her seven-year career.
She placed in the World Cup's top five overall rankings in each of her last four seasons from 2015 to 2018.
Naude is studying veterinary medicine at Royal Veterinary College in England.
“It made my decision to retire a whole lot easier, because I am focusing on something I love just as much as moguls skiing,” Naude said Wednesday in a statement from Freestyle Canada.