An Olympian, his wife and his coach, all from Whistler, B.C., were arrested in Pyeongchang, South Korea after police pulled them over in a stolen vehicle.

Duncan, 35, competes in ski cross and although he's from London, Ont., he lives and trains in Whistler. Police found Duncan and his wife Maja Duncan in the back seat of a hummer allegedly stolen near the Athlete's Village.

Police say Duncan's 48-year-old coach Willy Raine was at the wheel with a blood alcohol level of 0.16—more than three times South Korea's legal limit.

"We take this matter of course very seriously," said Canadian Olympic Committee CEO Chris Overholt. "We're in contact with the authorities working with them closely along with the Canadian embassy."

Duncan apologized in a joint statement with his wife on Wednesday saying their behaviour demonstrated poor judgment.

"[It] was not up to the standards expected of us as members of the Canadian Olympic team or as Canadians," the statement read.

Raine, the coach and son of Canadian senator and ski legend Nancy Greene Raine, has also apologized to his teammates, friends and famous family.

Greene Rain told CTV News by phone that she wasn't prepared to comment and wouldn't say whether she'd spoken to her son about his arrest.

Meanwhile in Whistler, certain ski fans are willing to be lenient, saying perhaps the trio went too heavy on post-event celebrations. Duncan finished eighth in ski-cross in Pyeonchang earlier on Wednesday.

Others, however, say it sends a bad message to the next generation of athletes and is a black mark on Canada's performance at the Olympics.

South Korean police have since released the three Canadians.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Scott Roberts