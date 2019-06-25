

The Canadian Press





Two Alberta residents are fine but their tiny private plane is damaged after they flipped it while landing on Okanagan Lake.

RCMP Const. Mike Gillis says the 72-year-old pilot apparently forgot to raise the wheels of the amphibious plane when he brought it down about 100 metres from shore last night.

It nosed over and flipped upside down but did not sink.

The pilot and passenger were slightly injured by were able to scramble to safety and were picked up by a passing boater.

With files from AM 1150