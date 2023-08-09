Okanagan first responders gather to give fallen firefighter a hero's send-off

When wildland firefighter Zak Muise lost his life on the job last month, his colleagues said they wanted to give him a hero's send-off – and that's exactly what they did on Wednesday in Penticton.

Originally from Ontario, the 25-year-old Muise spent the last three summers on the front lines of British Columbia’s fire fight.

This was his first year with a private company called Big Cat Wildfire and he was working for them on the Donnie Creek Fire in northern B.C. when he died.

Wednesday, a procession of firefighters and police officers made their way to Skaha Lake Park for a memorial service.

“Zak will be greatly missed by all those who knew him,” said Mike Smesman, owner of Big Cat Wildfire. “The world is a lesser place without him in it.”

On July 28, Muise was in a utility vehicle when it rolled on a steep embankment on a gravel road.

He was critically injured and died while being airlifted to hospital.

Muise’s parents and several siblings made the trip from Ontario for the service, along with a family friend who spoke on their behalf.

“It’s all that you can do to get through the day. A very wise person told me it’s one moment at a time,” said the man, who was only identified as Paul. “Endure the sorrow. Celebrate the wonderful memories. Where there is great love, there is great loss.”

Reading from notes, he expressed the family’s gratitude to the colleagues who worked with Muise.

“We will carry on and honour Zak and do our best to make him as proud of us as we will always be proud of him,” Paul said. “Zak, you will always be our hero.”

2023 is already the most destructive wildfire season on record – and it has now claimed the lives of two firefighters in B.C. and a total of four across the country.

“Firemen never die. They just burn forever in the hearts of the people they touch,” said Smesman. “Well, Zak’s memory will live and burn forever in our hearts. Your last call has rung my brother. Rest easy.”