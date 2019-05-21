Rescue officials have a reminder for hikers in light of a “miracle” rescue: Don’t leave home without a trip plan. The request comes after two children were longlined to safety following hours alone in rainy conditions on Burke Mountain in Coquitlam, after their father was injured and went for help.

"The reason it was miraculous is that where they were, it was extremely rugged, dangerous terrain and we've had several calls in the past that have not ended well where people have fallen down waterfalls," Ian MacDonald, the search manager for Coquitlam Search and Rescue, told CTV News.

The father and his two children, a six-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy, left for a hike to go fishing on Sunday morning. They got lost and fell into a steep creek bed, and the father made the difficult decision to leave the kids to find help. He was able to stop another hiker to call for assistance.

Crews had to wait until daylight on Monday morning to resume their search, but had to fly by the children three times to locate them.

"They didn't say much, but they were grinning when we lifted off," said Al Hurley, a volunteer with Coquitlam Search and Rescue. “It was pretty cool.”

CTV News spoke with their mother, Claire Hoogstra, who said the children had only minor scrapes and called the rescue effort “amazing.”

"They're doing pretty well, but they're just laying down under some blankets. And, my son took a nap when he got home and feels kind of dejected, but he seems to be feeling a bit better now, and my daughter has been pretty animated since she got back and talking about her helicopter ride," said Hoogstra. “My husband, of course, felt bad about the whole trip and also was very emotional about leaving them. I think he felt like he’d done the wrong thing."

“I was surprised how not scared they were about being out at night. Neither of them said they were that frightened, maybe because they were used to having each other. I was really surprised by it,” she added.

Officials are using the ordeal as a reminder to hikers to be prepared, and expect trouble out in the wilderness.

"The number one essential, I can't emphasize this enough, is tell someone where you're going,” MacDonald said. “We call it a trip plan."

Other hiking essentials include an emergency space blanket, along with first aid supplies and food.

Hoogstra said aside from being very hungry following the rescue, the kids are back to enjoying their favorite TV shows.

The children’s parents are originally from the U.S. state of Georgia, but are currently staying in Coquitlam.