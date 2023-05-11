Officials to provide update on B.C.'s heat response plan with scorching temperatures looming

Efforts are underway to prepare for a heatwave that’s expected to grip British Columbia this weekend.

Officials are set to provide an update Thursday on the BC Heat Alert and Response System.

It’s being led by the BC Centre for Disease Control and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The update couldn’t come at a better time, with unseasonably high temperatures expected to hit parts of B.C. in the coming days.

ECCC has issued a special weather statement warning of the scorching temperatures.

The South Coast and inland areas of the north and central BC coasts are forecast to experience unseasonably hot weather beginning on Friday.

The highest temperatures are expected on Sunday and Monday, with some areas set to see temperatures climb into the mid-30s.

Daytime highs will be 10 to 15 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms, while overnight lows will be 5 C to 10 C above what is normally experienced this time of year.

“With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat related illnesses will increase,” wrote Environment Canada in a bulletin.

While the heatwave may break daily temperature records, experts are emphasizing that the conditions will not approach those reached during the heat dome of late June 2021.

That event claimed nearly 600 lives, the majority of deaths happening indoors.

Thursday's update will not focus on the upcoming conditions, but will instead lay out the approach that BCCDC and ECCC will be using for the coming months when it comes to heat.