Officials say 98 new wildfires sparked across B.C. Wednesday
One of the 98 wildfires sparked Wednesday is a 20-hectare blaze burning about 28 kilometres southwest of Kamloops. (Twitter/BC Wildfire Service)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 8:22AM PDT
Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect across a huge area of the north, central and southern interior with Environment Canada warning the storms could pack extremely heavy downpours and powerful winds.
But the biggest threat is expected to be from lightning and the potential to spark wildfires.
The B.C. Wildfire Service says at least 98 new blazes broke out yesterday – most of them due to lightning.
Clusters of fires are reported in the Cariboo and Kamloops fire centres and at least three dozen spot fires are scattered across the Northwest and Prince George fire centres – including what fire officials say is a nearly one-square-kilometre fire west of Burns Lake.
The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a ~20 ha #BCwildfire located ~13 km NW of #LoganLake and ~28 km SW of #Kamloops. This wildfire is now a Wildfire of Note on our website. For continuing updates as new information becomes available, visit: https://t.co/KCcxNN0GP3 pic.twitter.com/NmhRaWKReL— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 21, 2018