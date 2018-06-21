

The Canadian Press





Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect across a huge area of the north, central and southern interior with Environment Canada warning the storms could pack extremely heavy downpours and powerful winds.

But the biggest threat is expected to be from lightning and the potential to spark wildfires.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says at least 98 new blazes broke out yesterday – most of them due to lightning.

Clusters of fires are reported in the Cariboo and Kamloops fire centres and at least three dozen spot fires are scattered across the Northwest and Prince George fire centres – including what fire officials say is a nearly one-square-kilometre fire west of Burns Lake.