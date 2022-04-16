Officers who shot knife-wielding man in Richmond were justified, IIO finds

Two police officers who fired seven shots at a man in Richmond last year, striking him four times, were justified in their actions, according to British Columbia's police watchdog.

In a report on the Oct. 5, 2021, incident issued this week, Independent Investigations Office chief civilian director Ronald MacDonald concluded that there were no reasonable grounds to believe that either officer had committed an offence in the case.

The officers were called to Turnill Street, near its intersection with Bennett Road, shortly after 1 p.m. for a report of a man with a weapon.

In his account of the incident - which was based on witness accounts, surveillance video and recordings of 911 calls and police radio conversations - MacDonald said the initial caller reported a man "standing on a corner in a residential neighbourhood, waving a large kitchen knife and apparently talking to himself."

IIO investigators would later examine the knife, describing it as a "serrated bread knife" approximately 20 centimetres long.

Video evidence showed three officers arriving at the scene in separate vehicles, all within a few seconds of each other, according to MacDonald.

The first officer to arrive got out of his vehicle and immediately drew his pistol, shouting "police, drop the knife" to the man, who was about 20 feet away.

Within "very few seconds" the man ran out into the street, chasing the original officer and another officer while "making aggressive motions in front of him with the knife," MacDonald wrote.

The first officer - referred to as "subject officer 1" or "SO1" in the narrative - backed away from the attacking man - referred to as the "affected person" or "AP" - and fired three shots at him.

"The shots do not immediately seem to take effect," MacDonald wrote in his report.

"As SO1 now turns to run from AP, AP slashes at his back with the knife, almost making contact."

At that point, the man appeared to lose balance and started to fall forward, according to MacDonald. The officer turned, "still half running," and fired two more shots.

The affected person then attempted to stand back up and grab the knife, which was within reach, at which point the third officer responding to the call fired two more shots "in quick succession," MacDonald wrote.

One of those shots ricocheted off the ground and struck the window of a home across the street, though it damaged only the outer pane of the glass and did not enter the home, according to MacDonald's report. The other bullet struck the affected person, who fell back to the ground and soon became motionless.

Neither of the subject officers provided any account of their actions to IIO investigators. The IIO does not compel the officers it investigates to submit their notes, reports or data.

Despite not having a direct explanation of the incident from either of the officers under investigation, MacDonald wrote that "it can safely be assumed" that subject officer 1 would have had "a subjective fear of imminent grievous bodily harm or death."

"That fear would have been objectively very reasonable," MacDonald wrote. "For his part, SO2 would have had a similar and continuing presentiment of danger when he saw AP, on the ground but in the act of rising and reaching for his dropped weapon."

"The bottom line is AP was trying to stab an officer with a large knife, and missed doing so by mere inches," the chief civilian officer wrote.

The affected person survived the incident, according to the report. Officers' shots struck him twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in the left thigh.

Asked about the incident by IIO investigators, he "appeared to have a limited recollection" of what happened, MacDonald wrote.