Officers who shot knife-wielding man in Richmond were justified, IIO finds

B.C.'s police watchdog was called to investigate a police-involved shooting in Richmond on Oct. 5, 2021. B.C.'s police watchdog was called to investigate a police-involved shooting in Richmond on Oct. 5, 2021.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv

Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener