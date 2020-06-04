VANCOUVER -- Police have seized weapons, drugs and drug paraphernalia from a Coquitlam property they describe as a "well-known crime house."

Officers have been called to the home in the 200 block of King Street more than 50 times this year, according to the Coquitlam RCMP detachment. That works out to an average of about one call every three days in 2020.

When they were dispatched to the property Wednesday afternoon, officers seized a number of illegal items and arrested four men and one woman.

"The next stage in the investigation is to review the large amount of evidence seized and determine what charges may be appropriate," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release.

"Now that we’ve been inside, we’re also calling in the City of Coquitlam Bylaw Enforcement. We have concerns that the house is not being occupied safely."

Authorities said they had received information about potential guns at the house, and called in the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team to help execute a warrant at the property.

They ended up seizing an improvised firearm, or "zip gun," as well as an illegal knife and an extendable baton. Police said they also found a small amount of drugs, a large amount of drug paraphernalia, as well as stolen mail, stolen property and stolen identification.

There was also a credit card press and equipment for making ID documents, according to law enforcement.

Four of the arrestees were released from custody, while one 35-year-old man was held on two outstanding warrants. Police said no one was injured during the incident.