SURREY, B.C. -- Two people, including a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer, were taken to hospital Wednesday night after a crash occurred while the officer was helping to locate a suspect on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police say Sean Trevor Cuddeford, 33, is wanted nationwide for break and enter.

According to transit police, officers tried to arrest the suspect near Surrey Central Station, but say he "immediately began resisting the arrest and fighting with officers." Police say he broke free twice, then evaded arrest.

When he fled, police say, the man left behind a hockey bag that had a Smith and Wesson 40-calibre handgun that was loaded with live ammunition. There was also a rifle-style pellet gun inside the bag, they say.

One officer, who was called to the area to help, got into a collision along the way near 128 Street and 93 Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.

A white Volkswagen sedan went flying off the road, crashed into a bus stop sign, and ended up on the sidewalk.

It was loaded onto a tow truck hours later, but the front end of the vehicle was almost unrecognizable.

The unmarked police SUV narrowly missed a tree, crashed through a fence and ended up in the backyard of a townhome. The home itself did not sustain any damage.

The blown-out airbags and shattered windows of the SUV were a clear indicator of how violent this crash was.

A third vehicle, a silver Mazda, was also towed away from the scene.

Police say the civilian's injuries were minor, but the transit officer's were more severe. The officer went into surgery Thursday for a fractured hip, police say.

"Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this collision," said MVTP Chief Dave Jones.

While Cuddeford is still wanted on break-and-enter charges, transit police say more charges might be recommended, including escaping lawful custody and firearms charges.

Anyone with information about Cuddeford's whereabouts is asked to call transit police at 604-515-8300.

The road near the collision was closed for several hours while the vehicles were taken away, but reopened Thursday morning.