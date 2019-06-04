

CTV News Vancouver





An RCMP officer from Kelowna's K9 unit is being treated for serious injuries after crashing with a semi-truck Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the officer was responding to a "priority call for service" in an unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe when the vehicles collided on Highway 33.

The impact of the crash left the Police Dog Services constable trapped in the vehicle.

In a news release, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said firefighters needed the Jaws of Life to "safely extricate the experience police officer from the passenger compartment."

The officer was rushed to hospital suffering what Kelowna RCMP described as potentially seriously but not life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the semi driver was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The constable's police dog was with him in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and it's unclear whether the animal was hurt.

"His K9 partner was safely pulled from the wreckage, by his fellow officers, and has since been transported to a local veterinarian for further assessment," Kelowna RCMP said.

The cause of the crash hasn't been determined, but is under investigation by the Kelowna RCMP's Municipal Traffic Section.

Any witnesses who haven't already spoken with investigators are asked to contact police at 250-762-3300.