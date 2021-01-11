Advertisement
Officer charged with domestic violence facing new allegations of theft, breach of trust, drug possession
Published Monday, January 11, 2021 10:23AM PST
Const. Neil Logan of the Vancouver Police Department is seen in this undated image. (Submitted)
VANCOUVER -- A police officer previously charged with domestic violence-related counts is now facing further allegations.
The Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Monday that charges including breach of trust have been approved against Const. Neil Logan.
Logan is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.