

CTV News Vancouver





An officer who was involved in a crash between an unmarked police vehicle and a bicycle last year in downtown Vancouver has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Prosecutors said Const. John Pankratz was pursuing an "alleged suspect fleeing a crime scene on a bicycle" when the two vehicles collided in the early morning hours of Sept. 12, 2018.

The suspect was injured after falling from his bike. The nature of his injuries hasn't been made public, but B.C.'s police watchdog said they were serious.

One year after the crash, the Crown confirmed a single count of driving without due care and attention has been approved against Pankratz. The constable is scheduled to appear in Vancouver provincial court on Oct. 7.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said it won't be commenting further on the case while it's before the courts.