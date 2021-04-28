VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are warning that a high-risk sex offender will be living in the city.

Jatin Patel, 46, poses "a significant risk" to adolescent women and sex workers, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Patel is serving a seven-year long-term supervision order after being convicted of sexual assault.

The 46-year-old has several conditions including not consuming, purchasing or possessing alcohol or drugs other than prescribed medication and not associating himself with any person who may be involved in criminal activity or substance misuse.

Patel also must not be in the presence of any women under 18 unless he's with another adult. He also can't be in or near any park, daycare, school, swimming pool or rec centre unless he's with another adult. He's also not permitted where sex workers are.

Patel can't have any device that gives him internet access and he must live at a community correctional centre or community residential facility.

Police describe Patel as South Asian, 5'2" with a medium build. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Patel violating any of those conditions should call 911, police say.