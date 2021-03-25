VANCOUVER -- An off-duty nurse said he heard screams coming from a vehicle involved in a crash in Burnaby Wednesday, prompting him to act quickly.

Dan Smith told CTV News he'd just gotten off work when he came across the scene in the Cascade Heights area of the city.

"There was a woman screaming from the passenger side of the car," he said.

Smith said he helped stabilize and treat a woman at the scene. She and three other people, including a young girl, were taken to hospital.

Mounties said a man was taken into custody following the crash near Avondale Street and Smith Avenue. He was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash, the Burnaby RCMP said.