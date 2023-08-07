Off-duty firefighter, townhome residents hospitalized after blaze in Port Moody
An off-duty firefighter is one of several people who were sent to hospital after a blaze broke out in Port Moody, B.C., early Monday.
Port Moody Fire Rescue says it responded to a reported structure fire in the Heritage Woods area around 4:40 a.m.
The fire service posted two photos on social media—one showing huge flames engulfing a townhouse complex, and another showing firefighters with a cat that was rescued.
Fire Chief Darcey O'Riordan told CTV News that the fire involved four units of a complex at 2000 Panorama Dr., and four residents had to be rescued from three different balconies. He says multiple pets were saved as well.
An off-duty member of the Surrey Fire Service assisted PMFR, according to O’Riordan.
He said that firefighter was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, as were four other residents, though BC Emergency Health Services and Port Moody police provided different accounts of how many patients were involved.
BCEHS told CTV News that six ground ambulances responded to the fire and two people were taken to hospital.
The Port Moody Police Department said in a statement Monday that three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
CTV News has asked officials to clarify the discrepancy and will update this article if responses are received.
An investigation has been launched and early evidence suggests the fire is “suspicious is nature,” according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Moody Police Department at 604-461-3456.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordable
Canadians earning average incomes may struggle to afford homes in the country’s urban centres, but new research is highlighting real estate markets where homes are within reach.
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez's father pleads for mercy at rapper's sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Tory Lanez 's father grew emotional in court as he described his son losing his mother at age 11 as a judge prepares to sentence Lanez on Monday for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
Wildfire near Princeton, B.C., forces evacuation of music festival
A wildfire discovered west of Princeton, B.C., Sunday evening forced the evacuation of a nearby music festival, according to local officials.
Man wanted in decades-old Montreal sex crimes case arrested in U.S.
Montreal police have carried out a cross-border arrest of 48-year-old Parthasarthie Kapoor, the subject of an international warrant for the alleged sexual assault of four boys. Kapoor is alleged to have assaulted the boys in his Cote-des-Neiges home between 1998 and 2003, when they were between the ages of seven and 14.
Senior U.S. diplomat says Niger coup leaders refused her to meet with president during visit
A senior U.S. diplomat said coup leaders in Niger refused to allow her to meet Monday with the West African country's democratically elected president, whom she described as under 'virtual house arrest.'
Judge tosses Trump's defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him
A federal judge tossed out former U.S. President Donald Trump's countersuit against the writer who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him, ruling Monday that Trump can't claim she defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped.
Scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, to evacuate Korea jamboree ahead of storm
Tens of thousands of scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, will begin evacuating Tuesday from an international scouting jamboree along the country's western coast before the expected arrival of a typhoon.
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s low-income renters facing hurdles while trying to access free AC units
Landlords are creating hurdles for some vulnerable people in B.C. who are trying to access a free air conditioner through a new government initiative, according to advocates.
-
Ryan Reynolds to receive Order of British Columbia, province announces on B.C. Day
Actor Ryan Reynolds tops the list of 14 notable British Columbians who will receive the province's highest honour this year.
-
Wildfire near Princeton, B.C., forces evacuation of music festival
A wildfire discovered west of Princeton, B.C., Sunday evening forced the evacuation of a nearby music festival, according to local officials.
Calgary
-
Calgarians mark Heritage Day by learning about Alberta’s culture, history
Many Calgarians are spending Heritage Day with their loved ones, learning about the province’s culture and history.
-
No one hit when shots fired in northeast Calgary
No one was hit by bullets when shots were fired in the northeast Calgary community of Temple Monday afternoon.
-
Banff sees tourists flock to the townsite for the long weekend
The Town of Banff was bursting with tourists through the long weekend, as local businesses have seen the return of international visitors this summer.
Edmonton
-
One dead in serious two-vehicle crash at Blackfalds
One person is dead and a section of highway at Blackfalds is closed Monday following a serious two-vehicle collision.
-
Edmonton police issue warning over release of violent sexual offender
In a media release, EPS said it has "reasonable grounds" to believe Michael Cardinal will commit another violent offence again after he is released from jail.
-
Premier cites feds in explanation for moratorium on new wind and solar projects
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Ottawa is one of the reasons why her government has placed a moratorium on approving new wind and solar power projects.
Toronto
-
Three arrested Sunday amid ongoing protest against Toronto Eritrean festival
Toronto Police say three people were arrested and later released unconditionally at a Sunday protest outside a downtown hotel connected to a controversial Eritrean festival.
-
House from 2010 cult film for sale in Toronto
A house featured in the 2010 cult hit film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is for sale in Toronto.
-
Heavy downpours of up to 40 mm expected across GTA on Monday
Canada’s weather agency is warning residents in parts of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, to prepare for heavy rain on Monday.
Montreal
-
Young man killed after being shot multiple times in downtown Montreal
A young man was seriously injured by more than one gunshot on Monday night in downtown Montreal.
-
Man wanted in decades-old Montreal sex crimes case arrested in U.S.
Montreal police have carried out a cross-border arrest of 48-year-old Parthasarthie Kapoor, the subject of an international warrant for the alleged sexual assault of four boys. Kapoor is alleged to have assaulted the boys in his Cote-des-Neiges home between 1998 and 2003, when they were between the ages of seven and 14.
-
Two pedestrians critically injured by turning municipal tow truck in TMR
A man and a woman, both aged 84, are in critical condition after they were struck by a municipal tow truck crossing the street in the Town of Mont-Royal.
Winnipeg
-
Another 10 Liquor Marts closed: Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has closed down another ten Liquor Mart locations, its third round of shutdowns over the long weekend.
-
'Historical building brought back to life': Classic hotel restored in Wasagaming
A historic hotel in the Clear Lake area has been restored to its former glory.
-
Two arrested in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation homicide: RCMP
RCMP have arrested two people in connection with a homicide on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation last week.
Saskatoon
-
Special air quality statements in effect for southern Sask.
Northwesterly winds are yet again leading to reduced visibility and air quality concerns for southern Saskatchewan.
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
-
Riders snap three-game losing streak with win over Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders snapped their three game losing streak with a 26-24 win over the Ottawa RedBlacks Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
Regina
-
Special air quality statements in effect for southern Sask.
Northwesterly winds are yet again leading to reduced visibility and air quality concerns for southern Saskatchewan.
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
-
Riders snap three-game losing streak with win over Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders snapped their three game losing streak with a 26-24 win over the Ottawa RedBlacks Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
Atlantic
-
Parts of Nova Scotia see record-breaking rainfall Saturday
An intense band of downpours and thunderstorms broke rainfall records for parts of Nova Scotia Saturday.
-
Byelection vote set for Tuesday in Nova Scotia riding of Preston
A byelection set for Tuesday in the Nova Scotia riding of Preston will see the province's Opposition Liberals try to retain a seat they've held for most of the last 20 years.
-
Unique street painting festival brings a new look to Moncton’s downtown
While the colourful street transformation isn’t permanent, the inaugural festival helped bring people downtown with it’s temporary one-of-a-kind art this weekend.
London
-
‘I believe it will be busiest Ribfest in London history’: Organizers thrilled with this year’s event
Texas Jack’s BBQ is this year’s Ribfest king. Tex Robert Jr. was named “Best Ribs” at the 2023 London, Ont. Ribfest.
-
‘Seven riders, six days, one mission’: Cyclists riding 1,000 km for children’s hospital
The first Great Lakes Ride (GLR) is underway, raising funds for programs at the Children’s Health Foundation in London, Ont.
-
Local teen wins big at North American Indigenous Games
Evan Thomas from Munsee Delaware Nation, just west of St. Thomas, returned from the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, NS., with nine medals.
Northern Ontario
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
-
Most Ontario drivers consider speeding a problem, survey finds
A recently study, found that 51 per cent of Ontario drivers consider speeding as a big problem within the province.
-
Wildfire risks increasing across northern Ont.
There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and fire hazard risk across the region is moderate to high, officials say.
Kitchener
-
'It's unbelievable': Cambridge community rallies for boy with leukemia
Daxton McTavish was just an average five-year-old boy who enjoyed playing basketball and going to school with friends before receiving a diagnosis last April that his family would never forget.
-
What’s open and closed in Waterloo region for the Civic Holiday Monday
The Civic Holiday Monday is upon us and despite most businesses being open, many may be operating on a holiday schedule with reduced hours.
-
Police investigate alleged LRT assault in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged assault on the LRT in Waterloo.