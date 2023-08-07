Off-duty firefighter, townhome residents hospitalized after blaze in Port Moody

An off-duty firefighter is one of several people who were sent to hospital after a blaze broke out in Port Moody, B.C., early Monday.

Port Moody Fire Rescue says it responded to a reported structure fire in the Heritage Woods area around 4:40 a.m.

The fire service posted two photos on social media—one showing huge flames engulfing a townhouse complex, and another showing firefighters with a cat that was rescued.

This morning at 440 am PMFR crews responded to a townhome structure fire in the Heritage Woods area.



Crews rescued 3 occupants from balconies on arrival. Multiple pets were rescued as well. Great job by PMFR crews and an off duty Surrey Firefighter. pic.twitter.com/oN6kJuhz1G — PortMoodyFireRescue (@PortMoodyFR) August 7, 2023

Fire Chief Darcey O'Riordan told CTV News that the fire involved four units of a complex at 2000 Panorama Dr., and four residents had to be rescued from three different balconies. He says multiple pets were saved as well.

An off-duty member of the Surrey Fire Service assisted PMFR, according to O’Riordan.

He said that firefighter was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, as were four other residents, though BC Emergency Health Services and Port Moody police provided different accounts of how many patients were involved.

BCEHS told CTV News that six ground ambulances responded to the fire and two people were taken to hospital.

The Port Moody Police Department said in a statement Monday that three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

CTV News has asked officials to clarify the discrepancy and will update this article if responses are received.

An investigation has been launched and early evidence suggests the fire is “suspicious is nature,” according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Moody Police Department at 604-461-3456.